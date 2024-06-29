Lowland (LON:LWI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $126.10

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.10 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 125.50 ($1.59). Lowland shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 400,676 shares trading hands.

Lowland Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a market capitalization of £335.04 million, a P/E ratio of 620.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

About Lowland

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

