Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 165,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 165,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $42.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,576.60% and a negative return on equity of 901.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

