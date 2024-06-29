Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.90

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $3.39. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 305,357 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

