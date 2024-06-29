Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $10.89. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 17,179 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LUNMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on LUNMF
Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.0 %
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.33%.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
