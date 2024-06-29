Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Made Tech Group Stock Performance

Shares of Made Tech Group stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £25.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 0.85. Made Tech Group has a 52 week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Made Tech Group

In other Made Tech Group news, insider Neil Elton purchased 209,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £29,391.18 ($37,284.26). Company insiders own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

About Made Tech Group

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

