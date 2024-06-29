Maiar DEX Hits One Day Volume of $209,318.21 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and approximately $209,318.21 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000369 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $198,233.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

