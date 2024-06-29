Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Manhattan Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHTX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Manhattan Scientifics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.