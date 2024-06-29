Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.26 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. ( NASDAQ:MAQC Free Report ) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.31% of Maquia Capital Acquisition worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

