Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,137,492.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $41,076.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $318.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.09. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $321.80.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.22.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

