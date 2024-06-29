Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after buying an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after buying an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.67. 2,824,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,989. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.