MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 416.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

