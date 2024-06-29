MCF Advisors LLC Buys 328 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. 8,438,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

