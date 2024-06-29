MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,025,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

