MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

AMGN stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.45. 3,518,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.56 and its 200 day moving average is $292.10. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

