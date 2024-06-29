MCF Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.53. 8,860,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

