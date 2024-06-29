MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,625 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,614,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,717,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 663,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 3,254,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.