MCF Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,600,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.