MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) is Register Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises 1.8% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MDU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,625. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.
MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.
