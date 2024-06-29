MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) is Register Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises 1.8% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,625. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.