Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.49

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.49 and traded as high as C$11.56. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.56, with a volume of 8,060 shares.

Melcor Developments Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$354.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.50.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of C$49.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.2519084 earnings per share for the current year.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

Melcor Developments Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

