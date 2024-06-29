Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.19

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.19 and traded as low as $166.98. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $167.55, with a volume of 93 shares traded.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.81.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.18). Merck KGaA had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Merck KGaA will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

