Meridian Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 210,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,387 shares of company stock valued at $151,174,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,619,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.79 and its 200-day moving average is $276.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $249.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

