MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday.
MillerKnoll Stock Up 0.3 %
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
MillerKnoll Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
