Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,821,300 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 10,312,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,642.6 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

Mitsubishi Motors stock remained flat at $2.88 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mitsubishi Motors stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi Motors were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

