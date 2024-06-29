Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 156,698 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,081,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.70. 1,007,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,675. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

