Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,813 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 249,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

