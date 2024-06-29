Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 106.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 616,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,133. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

