Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 121,916 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 2.34% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $100,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,642. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

