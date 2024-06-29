Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

DFAR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 307,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

