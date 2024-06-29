Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 318 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.51. 2,822,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.61 and its 200-day moving average is $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

