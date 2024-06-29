Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. 10,899,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

