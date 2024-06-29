Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,825 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF makes up 1.5% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 960.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 34,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,924. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $225.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

