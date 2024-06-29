Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,556,000 after acquiring an additional 206,865 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $509,904,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,749,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,313,000 after buying an additional 153,630 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.63. 9,817,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.