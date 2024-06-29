Moonbeam Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $189.67 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00045485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,125,301,086 coins and its circulating supply is 882,686,008 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

