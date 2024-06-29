Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) PT Raised to $39.00 at Benchmark

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $15.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 44.5 %

NNE opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

