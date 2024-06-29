Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) PT Raised to $39.00 at Benchmark

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $15.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 44.5 %
NNE opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.