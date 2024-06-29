Nano Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Nano has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $119.64 million and $2.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,900.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00629094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00123391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00272780 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00045487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00072443 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

