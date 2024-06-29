Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,321 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Nano-X Imaging worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 309,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 160,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

NNOX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 4,075,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,271. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 611.89%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

