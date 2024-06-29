National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.76

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.76 and last traded at $107.47, with a volume of 38962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.99.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.37.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $297.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

About National HealthCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 9,150.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

