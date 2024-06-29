National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.76

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.76 and last traded at $107.47, with a volume of 38962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.99.
National HealthCare Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.37.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $297.18 million for the quarter.
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
