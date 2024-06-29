Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.34

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as low as $6.25. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 956 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

