NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $5.00 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and $188.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.00 or 0.00008192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,197,937,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,955,121 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

