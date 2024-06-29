NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NTWK opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- About the Markup Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.