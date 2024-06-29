NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

