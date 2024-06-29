Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 78.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Neurogene stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Neurogene has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Neurogene will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth $9,036,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

