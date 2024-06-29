New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GBR opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

About New Concept Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

