New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $226.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.24.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

