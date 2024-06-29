New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

