New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 9,025 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $151.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on H. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

