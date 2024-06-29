Newton One Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

