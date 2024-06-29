Newton One Investments LLC Buys Shares of 331 VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,705,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

HODL stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.83. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $83.36.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

