Newton One Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.49. The company had a trading volume of 240,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,386. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.