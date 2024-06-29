NFT 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,011.94 or 1.00019976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012743 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00077059 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

