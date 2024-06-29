Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.06

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 1289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Nihon Kohden Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $443.21 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 7.66%.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

Further Reading

